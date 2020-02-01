We're watching winds across the region calm down as we move into the evening and overnight hours. The Wind Advisory issued for most of the Inland Northwest expired at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday is going to look much different. Winds will be calm, we'll see sunshine and no chance of showers, but temperatures will be much different as well. Those daytime highs have been 10-15 degrees above average for the last few days. We'll see things return to normal on Sunday, with highs expected to reach the upper-30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.