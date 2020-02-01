Super Bowl Planner 2020
We're watching winds across the region calm down as we move into the evening and overnight hours. The Wind Advisory issued for most of the Inland Northwest expired at 6:00 p.m. 

Sunday is going to look much different. Winds will be calm, we'll see sunshine and no chance of showers, but temperatures will be much different as well. Those daytime highs have been 10-15 degrees above average for the last few days. We'll see things return to normal on Sunday, with highs expected to reach the upper-30s. 

This beautiful weather continues into Monday. By Tuesday though, we'll watch for the next round of showers to push through. They'll start as snow, but by Thursday, will transition to rain. Temperatures are expected to bump back up to the upper-40s as we head into next weekend.

