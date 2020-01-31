Wind Advisory issued for Saturday in Spokane

Winds are fairly strong on Friday, with sustained winds 10-15 miles per hour and gusts to 25 miles per hour. Gusts will continue overnight, before really picking up on Saturday.
A Wind Advisory will take effect Saturday at 6:00 a.m. to warn much of our region that strong winds will impact your weekend, it will last through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. We are preparing for sustained wind speeds between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with wind gusts from 50 to 55 miles per hour. Gusts could reach 60 miles per hour in higher terrain. Winds will be strongest in the morning, calming by the afternoon.
These damaging winds have the potential to down branches, trees and power lines. Be prepared for the possibility of power outages on Saturday as these winds continue to impact our region.
We will also watch for scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday, along with daytime highs well above average in the upper-40s in Spokane.
Sunday will look much different. The winds will calm down considerably, the showers will taper off, and the temperatures will drop back down to the upper-30s for our daytime high.
That break from the showers extends through Monday, with sunny skies and temperatures sitting in the mid-30s during the day. The showers return on Tuesday, and could fall as snow as our temperatures will sit in the low-30s. By Wednesday, those showers will turn to rain as our temperatures gradually return to the mid-40s by the end of the week.
