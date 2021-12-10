SPOKANE, Wash. - A winter storm is shaping up over the Spokane area and throughout the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow and strong winds are expected Friday night and could persist into Sunday.
The National Weather Service expects light snow and rain in the Spokane and Coeur d' Alene areas. The real impact will be on Stevens and Lookout Pass where travel is expected to be difficult.
Wind activity Friday night will likely hit Spokane the hardest, with gusts as fast as 45 miles per hour. Coeur d' Alene is also expecting gusts in the high 30's. Drivers should be extra cautious through the night and morning as high winds and snow could make it tough to see.