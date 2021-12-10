Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Elk, Chewelah, Cheney, Republic, Danville, Odessa, Ralston, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Lamona, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Wauconda, Electric City, Wilbur, Malo, Newport, Molson, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Curlew, Stratford, Orin, Chesaw, Deer Park, Inchelium, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, especially across Pend Oreille, Stevens and eastern Okanogan counties. Difficulty driving across east west roads and highways, like Highway 2 will occur.