Windy Today, Much Calmer Tomorrow

It was an overcast and cool day in the Evergreen State with high temperatures reaching into the 50s. Winds ramp up tonight as there is a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 PM, wind gusts up to 50 mph possible for parts of the Columbia Basin and the Inland Northwest. The winds calm down by later this evening.
This weekend look for things to dry out during the day, while the rain moves into the picture during the evening hours. Saturday into Sunday model data is showing mountain snow in the North Cascades and in Northeastern Washington. The lower elevations are calling for more rain. The rain sticks around up until Sunday morning before 11 am, bringing us cooler and drier weather by Sunday afternoon.
