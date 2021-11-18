SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter isn't coming, it's here! The National Weather Service's Spokane branch is calling for some light snow throughout the area Thursday evening into Friday.
Some areas around Spokane could see as much as 3 inches, according to NWS. They predict a varying amount of snowfall depending on where you're at.
The South Hill and Airway Heights have 2-3 inches in the forecast. To the east, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake should see less than an inch. Predicted snowfall levels increase as you go further north to Mead and Newman Lake.