WFX - 12/17/21
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now we have a system on the way that will bring heavy mountain snow fall and a few inches to the lower elevations and valleys. There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the areas shaded in pink. The Cascades are expecting to see 15 to 25 inches of snow overnight and into Saturday morning. This will make for difficult travel over passes. Make sure you are ready for winter driving conditions if you have travel plans this weekend.The north east corner of Washington and northern Idaho panhandle will see 4 to 8 inches in the valleys with mountain snow accumulations between 12 and 18 inches. For areas shaded in blue there is a Winter Storm Watch in place. Heavy snow is possible, valleys are expected to see 3 to 10 inches in the valleys and 8 to 12 inches in the mountains. For areas shaded in purple, there is a Winter Weather Advisory which includes Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. In those areas 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. Across the region, be prepared for slick conditions.
 
Overnight lows in Spokane will drop to 20 degrees. Tomorrow's daytime high will rise to 41 degrees turning Saturday morning's snow to a rain/snow mix by the evening. As we look ahead to the next week, more flurries are on the way with a break from snow on Tuesday.

