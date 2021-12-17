Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 17°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 17°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:32 AM
- Sunset: 03:59:10 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tomorrow
Snow during the morning will mix with and change to rain during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:33:32 AM
Sunset: 03:59:10 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 88%
Sunrise: 07:34:11 AM
Sunset: 03:59:30 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Rain and snow in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:34:47 AM
Sunset: 03:59:53 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:35:21 AM
Sunset: 04:00:20 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:35:52 AM
Sunset: 04:00:48 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:36:21 AM
Sunset: 04:01:20 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:36:46 AM
Sunset: 04:01:54 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Rain and snow in the evening. A few snow showers late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.