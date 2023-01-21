It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday.
A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
For Stevens Pass, traction tires are advised, and oversize vehicles are prohibited. Chains are required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive on Snoqualmie Pass; oversize vehicles are prohibited.
The passes are under a Winter Weather Advisory (WWA) until Sunday at four a.m., with additional snowfall of three to 12 inches possible.
The Palouse and the Central Idaho Panhandle, stretching into Montana, are also under a WWA. Whitman County and Latah County’s advisory expires Sunday at ten a.m., while the Kootenai, Shoshone, and Benewah County advisories expire at four p.m. Sunday. One to three inches of snow is likely to fall throughout Saturday night in these regions. Colder air and strong wind gusts up to 25 and 35 mph, along with period of heavier snow showers, is expected Saturday night into early Sunday.
The low temperatures overnight into the 20s has the chance for freezing any melted snow on the roadways, creating slick and icy conditions on the roads for anyone driving Sunday morning. Take your time and be cautious!
Monday will bring light snow to northern Washington and the North Idaho Panhandle, before tapering off east. The rest of the week will be much calmer, with mostly cloudy skies and average temperatures in the low 30s.