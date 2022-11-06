An icy morning commute is expected for folks across the region Monday, as freezing snow and rain showers move into the region.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Spokane County, including Downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley, from one a.m. to four p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, two to five inches of snowfall is expected.
This may not seem like much, however, because of rain fall continuing and overnight lows dipping into the twenties and teens for some cities across the region, there most definitely will be icy conditions on the roadways. This rain and snowfall are coming at a time where the impact is heavily stressed on driving conditions late Sunday night, Monday morning and evening.
Forecasts show most precipitation will fall between late Sunday night into Monday morning, with scattered showers continuing throughout the day Monday before a dry Tuesday.
The biggest story for the rest of the week is centered around the daytime highs and overnight lows throughout the seven-day forecast. Those living in Spokane will only see a 28-degree high Tuesday and Wednesday, with each night dropping into the teens. Fog will roll through the region Wednesday night, sticking around Thursday, and Friday night.
Wind gusts are ebbing and flowing all week, mainly sticking to the mid-20s Monday and Tuesday. These faster wind speeds, though not as strong as Friday night’s storm, will make these already freezing temperatures even more biting cold.
Other cities within this Winter Weather Advisory include Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Cheney, Airway Heights, Lookout Pass, Mullan, Grand Coulee, Davenport, Osburn, Rockford, Pinehurst, Creston, St. Maries, Wallace, Worley, Fernwood, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Wilbur, and Fourth of July Pass.
This marks the first full week of giving your car extra time to warm-up in the morning and taking your drive to and from work very slow!