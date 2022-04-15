SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow fell off-and-on throughout Thursday night into Friday morning and driving conditions have been dicey at best.
We've seen multiple crashes, slide-offs and a flipped fire truck throughout Friday morning.
Washington Department of Transportation says their snow plows are out and working on treating our roads. These vehicles have to drive slowly on roads and highways to be able to effectively spread product so it's important to give them extra space.
Spokane saw between 1-3 inches of snow overnight while areas of north Idaho saw closer to 4-6 inches. Our Weather Authority Alert expired at 8 a.m. so the worst is likely over.
Here's a look at the weather we're expecting over the weekend.