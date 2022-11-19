Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain, snow showers are in the forecast before Thanksgiving on Thursday!
The weekend is bringing chilly temperatures, once again. Saturday’s overnight low forecasted at 14 degrees, with Sunday’s daytime high at 33 degrees. Calm winds, yet wind chill is possible.
Air quality is one of the bigger concerns as we head into the rest of the weekend and beginning of the work week. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until Monday at three p.m., meaning there is an extended period of stagnant air throughout the region, as this cold air is trapping pollutants toward the ground. This cold and very dry air is promoting strong overnight inversions, until a system may bring light precipitation late Monday into Tuesday.
Keep this in mind if you are part of the more sensitive groups! If you can, reduce activities outside that will bring extra burden to your breathing, and reduce activities that can contribute to air pollution – such as, outdoor burning.
Tuesday is the most active precipitation day – a 30% chance of rain and snow before four p.m. and after four p.m. Snow level sitting at 2,400 feet rising to 3,500 feet in the afternoon. Tuesday night brings another chance for rain and snow before ten p.m.
After this, Wednesday through Friday is a warmer story! Cloudy skies, yet the daytime highs are back in the 40s!
Thanksgiving has a high of 43 degrees forecasted – perfect weather to stay inside most of the day stuffing yourself with Thanksgiving food, then maybe make the trip outside for some family games.