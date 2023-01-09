The current system pulling across the Inland Northwest is ushering in a wintry mix and mountain snow. Plan for a bit of a messy evening commute because timing and temperatures will all be a big factor in what areas receive snow and what areas continue to just see rain. The surrounding mountains will see some snow accumulation, however, with Lookout Pass seeing the potential for up to 5 inches of accumulation. Tonight's overnight low will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s across the board.

 
We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Tuesday morning with start time temperatures in the upper 20's and low 30's.  Otherwise, we are relatively quiet Tuesday and most of Wednesday, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend.  Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's.

