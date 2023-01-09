The current system pulling across the Inland Northwest is ushering in a wintry mix and mountain snow. Plan for a bit of a messy evening commute because timing and temperatures will all be a big factor in what areas receive snow and what areas continue to just see rain. The surrounding mountains will see some snow accumulation, however, with Lookout Pass seeing the potential for up to 5 inches of accumulation. Tonight's overnight low will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s across the board.
Wintry Mix & Mountain Snow for Monday Evening
- by Jenny Power
-
Updated
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:17:27 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Tonight
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:36:58 AM
Sunset: 04:17:27 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:36:33 AM
Sunset: 04:18:41 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:36:06 AM
Sunset: 04:19:56 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 07:35:36 AM
Sunset: 04:21:14 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:35:03 AM
Sunset: 04:22:32 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:34:27 AM
Sunset: 04:23:53 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:33:49 AM
Sunset: 04:25:14 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
