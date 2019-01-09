A wintry mix of weather will continue across the Inland Northwest Wednesday, bringing a rain/ snow mix for the morning commute. That will mainly impact the northern valleys.

A mix of snow, freezing rain and rain will hit the Columbia Basin again today, moving through the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene regions. That will also impact areas near Moses Lake and Kellogg.

The National Weather Service is urging drivers to expect slick road conditions and ice accumulations on roads, trees, and power lines.

Much of the state will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations up to 2". That will be seen near Grand Coulee, Wilbur, Coulee City, Ephrata and Quincy.

This winter mix of weather will carry through Wednesday for portions of central and northeast Washington, as well as the northern Idaho panhandle.

Areas south of Lewiston will see some snow and rain with minimal travel impacts. Areas near Wenatchee and Omak will mainly see snow.

Freezing rain will remain a threat through the northern Cascades into the evening hours. Wednesday night we also expect light valley rain with mountain snow. The chance of snow will continue in the mountains Thursday, as the lower elevation areas begin to clear up.

Drier weather moves in on Friday, along with fog, impacting visibility for drivers.