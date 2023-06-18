The first official day of summer is only a few days away, but as we head into the work week it isn’t quite feeling that way! Below average temperatures and scattered showers are sticking around until Wednesday.
What a breezy Father’s Day! We saw wind gusts reach between 30 and 40 mph on Sunday across the state, with sustained winds in the low-to-mid 20s. Overnight into Monday, those wind gusts are expected to die down a bit, with wind speeds remaining in the low teens throughout the day Monday in Spokane.
The main story right now is our overnight lows falling between 30 and 40 degrees, which is well below average. In areas like Deer Park, Colville, and Republic, morning frost could be possible! In June!
Daytime highs will only reach the low-to-mid 60s across the Inland Northwest, with the chance for some scattered rainfall in the northern mountains and Idaho Panhandle. Spokane is expecting a 40 percent chance for showers Tuesday, as well.
Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice, but the weather might not reflect that; partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. By Thursday, daytime highs will jump back up into the 70s and will climb from there, as skies begin to clear, too.