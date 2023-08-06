Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue across the Inland Northwest as we begin the work week, so keep the rain jackets handy!
Rain was a welcome sight this weekend as wildfires continued to burn across the region. As we head into Monday, Spokane is forecasted to see an 80% chance for additional showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Around ten a.m. is looking especially wet!
New rainfall amounts will most likely be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch downtown but expect higher amounts possible in the center of storms, especially across the northeast mountains and Idaho Panhandle. Flood Watches remain in place across the Cascades, northern mountains, and Idaho Panhandle until 11 p.m. Monday. Watch for flash flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, roads, and especially burn scars, be careful!
Taking a look at the seven-day forecast, Thursday and on is looking much more seasonable across Spokane. Skies are clearing, and temperatures are warming back up, landing in the high-80s and low-90s by next weekend!