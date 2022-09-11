You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week.
These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Tips to keep in mind when planning around this haze and smoke are to stay indoors as much as you can, and keep your doors and windows closed. If you do go outside, make sure to take breaks from the outdoors and stay away from any intense outdoor activities, like riding your bike, going for long runs, etc., that would make it even harder to breathe comfortably.
Possible showers are moving across the state Monday and Tuesday, with rainfall hitting central Washington around one p.m., and the northern Idaho Panhandle around five p.m. Showers will be scattered across the northern mountains, the Kettle Falls area, Tuesday afternoon as well.
Stay indoors as much as you can for the rest of this weekend and the beginning of the work week everyone, and stay safe! A clear up will begin Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 70s on the way.