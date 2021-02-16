The recent arctic outbreak that has impacted most of the US has certainly been felt here across the Inland Northwest, but as we continue through the rest of the week things are looking up!
High pressure is expected to move in Wednesday giving us a break in our stretch of snowy days, and we might even be lucky enough to catch some sun-breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures are also starting to slowly warm back up, reaching into the mid-30s Wednesday afternoon.
We do have another chance for a couple more inches of snow Thursday night and Friday, but most of what's on the ground will start melting by the weekend as warm air brings temperatures up near 50° by Monday.