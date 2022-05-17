After a few quiet weather days in a row, a rather potent storm system takes aim again at the Inland Northwest on Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, light but steady rain showers will be falling.
Those will likely continue through the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. But at about that same time, the wind will be reaching its peak. Gusts up to 40mph will be possible, mainly between 2-8PM.
And while they'll calm down gradually overnight, it still looks breezy, although drier, on Thursday. Some frosty mornings Thursday and Friday might have early planters scrambling to cover up plants again.
Speaking of continued cold temperatures...why not add some mountain snow for good measure! Snow levels in the Cascades will drop to 3,000' Wednesday night, bringing snow down to the pass level at Stevens and Washington Pass (Hwy 20). Both passes could see between 4-8" of snow by Thursday morning. I mean at this point...why not...plus it only adds to our already impressive snowpack.
There is good news though if you'd like to actually enjoy your time outside...a weak ridge of high pressure looks to build in just in time for the weekend. That is promising sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures back near normal (whatever that is) by Sunday in the upper-60s.
-Blake