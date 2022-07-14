SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) deputies and Spokane Valley Investigative Unity (SVIU) are investigating after a welfare check resulted in the discovery and seizure of a pistol, ammo, drug paraphernalia, and controlled substances, including cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills.
On June 27, just after 2 a.m., SVPD deputies performed a welfare check at the 2000 block of north Argonne Rd. after a concerned caller reported a man and woman appeared unconscious in the back of a black Mazda parked behind a motel.
Deputies found 28-year-old Nikolas Havens and 34-year-old Amanda Madson slumped toward the middle of the car. Neither moved when deputies announced themselves, and Madson appeared to be holding paraphernalia commonly used to smoke fentanyl.
SVPD reports Havens roused and looked around before noticing deputies. When he did, he appeared to attempt to place the car in drive but was stopped by a deputy. The release states Havens did not follow commands to keep his hands visible on the wheel and was detained in handcuffs. Madson was detained as well.
A check of Havens's name turned back an active felony warrant from Washington State DOC for an original charge of identity theft, as well as a misdemeanor for making a false statement to a public servant. Havens is a 14-times convicted felon, with charges including trafficking of stolen property, identity theft, residential burglary, and felony theft, and he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm. Deputies observed the handle of a pistol tucked between the driver's seat and center console.
Madson also had an active warrant for misdemeanor theft.
Looking in the window, deputies also observed other drug paraphernalia, clothes, a purse, and various other items.
Madson told deputies she was picked up by Havens earlier in the day. She said she had never seen the car before and didn't know if it belonged to him. She admitted to smoking "Mexis" in the parking lot before passing out and had no knowledge of the pistol. She had $712 on her person when she was searched.
Havens told deputies without being prompted there was a 9 mm pistol in the car, as well as a long quantity of drugs, all of which were his. According to SVPD, Havens claimed the Mazda was purchased from a man a few days earlier, but he could not recall the man's name. SVPD states Havens continually said anything found in the car belonged to him and not Madson, including the money found in her pocket.
SVPD seized the vehicle for evidence pending a search warrant, which was served on July 1 by SVIU and SVPD deputies. Once searched, a PW Arms 9 mm pistol, a ballistic vest, pills believed to contain fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and other controlled substances and paraphernalia were found.
Havens and Madson were both bookedi nto Spokane County Jail for their warrants and released prior to the vehicle being seized and searched.
The Mazda's owner has not been determined, and the case remains an active investigation. SVPD states additional charges are expected.