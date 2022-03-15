Well-known Gonzaga fan recovers from COVID, grateful for a second chance at life

SPOKANE, WASH- Gonzaga fans are known for their outgoing support of the bulldogs and no one amplifies that more than one super fan by the name of Nathan Chase.
He is known online as “woo-hoo,” and is a huge part of the Gonzaga community, going to the final four and being part of march madness is one of Chase's favorite things, this March is so much more special for him because he almost died from COVID.
“Going on the ventilator man I tell you,” Chase said, “I can’t describe the feeling when the doctor tells you to have to go on a ventilator I had virtually no notice whatsoever it happened so quickly and I was out.”
Hearing the word ventilator struck him with paralyzing fear. But not for himself, but his family.
“My wife she had the hard part,” Chase said.
She had to sit with the fear of potentially losing her husband. Her kids growing up without a dad.
“When I woke up and I heard about all the support from the community from Gonzaga fans and the dozens of I letters I got in the mail,” Chase said, “that was a humbling experience.”
Many years ago Chase became plugged into the Gonzaga community and every year he comes to Spokane to watch games. He hopes to move here to Spokane one day.
He feels like the people of Spokane are his extended family.
“When I woke up I couldn’t move anything I was so weak,” Chase said, “I couldn’t even lift my hands, I had tears streaming down my face, to receive that sort of love and support I don’t feel worthy of that but it was strengthening.”
Healthwise he still has a journey to get back to 100% but he says right now the energy from Gonzaga fans and knowing that another trip to the tournament is on his way in helping him recover. But this health scare also has given him a new perspective on life.
“I’ve got a seventh-grader named, Caleb,” Chase said, “when I go to his basketball games normally I get pretty stressed mi picking up my fingernails… but I found that after coming out of this situation I just sit there with a smile on my face… I’m just enjoying sitting here watching my kid play basketball I’m just picturing how close I was to not ever having that again.”
Chase says he’s grateful to have this second chance at life one of the biggest questions he receives when people find out about his situation, is the question of his vaccination status.
“I was not vaccinated beforehand and it’s been tricky because when a lot of people hear that they assume I was anti-vax and they assume I was on this far end of this (topic) that wasn’t where I was,” Chase said, “here I am in my 30s, I’m healthy with no pre-existing conditions, I exercise regularly, I just thought I’ll give the researchers a little more time, that not a great way to look at it and it about cost me my life.”
Chase's family has since been vaccinated and he will get vaccinated in May per the advice of his doctor following allowing for a six months threshold from his diagnosis.
“Man I just tell everybody I’m glad I get a second chance at this because most people don’t,” Chase said.
TONIGHT ON @KHQLocalNews: We check in with @gozagswoohoo, Nathan almost died from COVID-19 and he says now that he has a second chance at life he's using it to do what's important, spend time with his kids and cheer on @GonzagaU #GoZags pic.twitter.com/f45qcmhNVb— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 15, 2022