Sunshine and 70s one day, rain, wind, thunderstorms and cold temperatures the next. So goes springtime in the Inland Northwest.
On Wednesday a strong cold front will push across the region bringing steady rain throughout the morning before turning to scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.
But the biggest impact will be the wind. Winds will be gusty all day long on Wednesday with the strongest being across the Palouse and the Columbia Basin where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ Wind advisories will be in place for both areas from 6AM-7PM. Downed trees/branches, power outages and some blowing dust would all be possible with winds that strong, so be prepared!
Thankfully this front looks to only impact our Wednesday as high pressure builds back in for warmer weather and sunshine through the rest of the week, including a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.