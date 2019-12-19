Wave #2 is upon us and will likely make a mess of our evening commute, with some wet snow and rain making for slushy and slick roads. If you can head out a little early today, that would probably be wise.
Warmer air is still expected to surge in this evening. But we won't REALLY start to notice it until after 7PM tonight. Before then, some slushy accumulations of wet snow (generally less than 1") will be possible, especially along HWY 2. After 7PM this should be all rain around Spokane.
For areas north of Spokane, the warmer air will take longer to reach you, meaning likely another 1-3" of snow before midnight tonight from Deer Park to the Canadian border, then turning to rain in the early morning hours. There may even be a few pockets of freezing rain during the transition. Winter storm warnings remain in place until early Friday morning.
Hardest hit areas still look to be the mountains, especially the Cascades, where heavy snow will fall through tonight. Lower passes, like Snoqualmie, could see this turn over to rain Friday morning as snow levels continue to rise.
By Friday morning this will be all rain with temperatures in the mid-40s by the time many of us are waking up! Rain showers look to continue off and on through Friday, along with some gusty winds, further melting any snow that was able to survive the night!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.