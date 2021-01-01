Did you get a chance to play in the snow? Hopefully you did, because aside from the berms piled high in some areas, most of the 8.1" of record snow that fell on Wednesday will be gone by Monday.
Who to thank for saving our backs from shoveling? A warm, wet and windy weather pattern that kicks off tonight and lasts all the way through the weekend, even well into next week.
Our first in a series of storm systems arrives overnight tonight. Temperatures will stay well above freezing thanks to warmer air that started streaming in today, so most of us will just see rain, with snow staying up in the mountains. All in all, not expecting a big impact from this first round, as it moves through fairly quickly.
Saturday looks to start off dry, but after about 10AM the rain starts back up again, and will likely continue through the rest of the day. You'll also notice a breeze on Saturday with gusts around 20-25 mph. If you were hoping to get outside without getting wet, Saturday morning looks like your best bet.
The storm that looks to really pack a punch arrives late Saturday night and into Sunday. Once again this will bring rain to the low-lands with temperatures, even overnight, in the 40s...but we are expecting heavy snow up in the mountains! A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Lookout Pass where 8-16" of snow could fall by Sunday morning! On top of that, wind gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Basin, Palouse and into the Spokane area, the strongest of which will be happening right around midnight. That's certainly strong enough to bring down some tree limbs and possibly cause some power outages, so make sure you're prepared.
We look to get a little bit of a breather Sunday afternoon once the strong front moves on. It'll still be a bit breezy, but winds should die down throughout the day and we might even see a few sun-breaks before the next round of wet weather arrives on Monday.
Oh 2021...I've still got faith in you!
