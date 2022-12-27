Wet weather and a wind advisory impact the Inland Northwest

A wet weather pattern is moving across the Inland Northwest bringing rain showers and gusty winds. There is currently a Flood Advisory in place for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River stream flows are elevated. There is also a Flood Warning in place for Paradise Creek on the Palouse impacting Latah and eastern Whitman counties.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon and will impact all areas shaded in town. South winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph possible. Peak winds are expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
Rain will continue today and the snow level at 5600 feet is lowering to 3600 feet. The temperature today will be steady around 45 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight's low will drop to around 35 degrees and winds will ramp up in the overnight hours.
Avalanche Danger remains high with a Back Country Avalanche Warning still in place impacting North Idaho and Western Montana. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.