Tonight we are hanging on to the possibility of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Inland Northwest. The overnight low will drop to about 52 degrees in Spokane. Winds are expected to be relatively calm however within thunderstorms winds could ramp up to gusty conditions.
As of right now, the one dry spot this weekend looks to be Sunday morning, before yet another round of rain arrives Sunday afternoon and lingers through Monday as well. All in all, forecasts are showing around 1" of total rainfall in Spokane from Friday night-Monday, with even heavier amounts 1-3" across the Panhandle.
Our pattern finally dries out next week, and we'll climb back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.