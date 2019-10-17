Well we're smack-dab in the middle of a very active weather pattern that will continue to bring rounds of valley rain, mountain snow and breezy winds through the early part of next week. And while temperatures have stayed mild so-far through the week, those will be cooling down into the weekend which could bring a few more issues.
Friday, will look a lot like Thursday. Morning showers moving out quickly, some sun-breaks, and once again breezy in the afternoon. A chance for showers will return by Friday evening, just in time for those high school football games.
But it's Saturday that looks to be exceptionally wet. Eastern Washington and North Idaho could see rain falling through much of the day, even fairly heavy rain at times. Temperatures will also be cooling down, with highs only expected to be in the mid-40s. Heavy snow will continue to pummel the mountains, so if you have travel plans make sure you leave prepared for snow! Otherwise...it's another weekend to catch up on chores inside!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.