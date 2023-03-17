Gonzaga is one of 25 universities that are represented in both the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments right now. The Bulldogs are a number three seed in the Men’s Tournament this year and are considered a betting favorite to go to a third-ever Final Four.
The Zags are looking for a first-ever Final Four in the Women’s Tournament, but are considering a long shot to win the title. But how likely is it that both teams come back home to Spokane with championship trophies in tow?
Not likely at all, apparently.
Bookies.com crunched the numbers, and determined Gonzaga has the eighth-best odds of winning both the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments:
· Connecticut: 170/1 (0.58%)
· Indiana: 560/1 (0.18%)
· Texas: 914/1 (0.11%)
· Tennessee: 2,105/1 (0.05%)
· Alabama: 2,256/1 (0.04%)
· Duke: 2,735/1 (0.04%)
· Iowa: 2,868/1 (0.03%)
· Gonzaga: 3,014/1 (0.03%)
According to their research, Gonzaga has just a 1 in 3,104 chance of bringing home both titles this year. But don’t despair, it’s only been done twice in the history of the NCAA Tournament, accomplished both times by the University of Connecticut (UConn). UConn first swept the brackets in 2004, and then did it a second time in 2014. Let’s hope Gonzaga can join that rarified air this year, and overcome some serious odds on the way.
If you’d like to look deeper at this data, check out the bookies website for a look at their research.