Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich spoke with Cory Howard, calling the riots in Washington D.C. "a travesty" and saying that President Trump should "step up and take charge," as well as "apologize for what has happened in this nation."
The Sheriff saying that right wing extremists are responsible for the actions at the Capitol Building yesterday, just as he called out left wing extremists for riots in many cities last summer.
The Sheriff also saying that extremists, media, and politicians are to blame for dividing the country, and stuck in the middle are the majority of Americans.
The interview in its entirety can be viewed here:
