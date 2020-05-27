SPOKANE, Wash. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the federal government has spent billions in its efforts to combat it. Of that total, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been distributed to Spokane companies and non-profits.
According to ProPublica, the largest contract the federal government has made in the Spokane area belongs to The N.A.T.I.V.E. Project. The contract, which is for a total of $1.85 million, is meant to go toward providing funding for Native Americans and Alaska natives within the Spokane metropolitan area.
Other Spokane contracts include:
- The Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association received a $360,000 contact to provide fruits and vegetables.
- Local Inland Northwest Cooperative Foods received a $58,873 contract to provide milk, fresh fruit and vegetables.
- Good Works received two contracts totaling $13,220 to provide janitorial and other enhanced cleaning services at the Felts Field Air Traffic Control towers and the Columbia-Cascades area office in Ephrata.
- Burton Construction, Inc., received a $12,272 contract to provide hospital construction services to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Technical Safety Services Inc. received a $6,080 contract for equipment maintenance and repair for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- G2 Construction Inc. and Brooklyn Iron Works Inc. have also both received contracts for currently unspecified amounts.
All together, those contracts total more than $2 million that has gone to Spokane businesses and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Across the county, the U.S. has drawn up more than 6,000 contracts with nearly 3,500 vendors. The top spending categories for these contracts have been:
- Medical and surgical instruments, equipment and supplies - 1,224 contracts and $4.76 billion
- Hospital and surgical clothing and related special purpose items - 68 contracts and $991 million
- Drugs and biologicals - 59 contracts and $678 million
