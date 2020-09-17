Different school districts have slightly different processes when it comes to notifying parents about positive COVID-19 cases, but it usually starts with an email.
On Wednesday, a notification letter was sent to parents at Deer Park Middle school. It alerted them that someone at school had tested positive, listed COVID-19 symptoms to watch for and explained that parents of students who came into direct contact would receive a second letter with further instructions. The letter itself does not go into specifics of the case.
The format is similar across state lines. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools sent out a letter to parents of Skyway Elementary School students on Tuesday alerting them that someone in the building had tested positive. Director of communications Scott Maben said there is a reason the letters don't provide many more details.
"We also want to make sure we avoid giving out too much information that allows people to start connecting dots and figuring out who it may be," Maben said.
He said if the district sends out a letter with specifics, such as whether the positive case is a student or employee and what classrooms they've been in, it would be fairly simple to figure out who it is. Maben said the district also has to consider medical privacy, student records and employment privacy when issuing notifications. That's why most districts choose to release alerts with fairly general information.
THAT'S WHY MOST DISTRICTS ARE STICKING TO GENERAL ALERTS.
IF YOU NEED TO KNOW MORE... YOU'LL KNOW.
"There's no value I think in the terms of what information we share with the public beyond what we're already sharing. We're informing them that there has been a positive case, we're assuring them that we have done the appropriate contact tracing to determine if there's been an exposure and we'll let them know if they're in that group.">
{***NOELLE***}
AGAIN... IF YOU GET A GENERAL LETTER LIKE THESE ONES... IT DOESN'T MEAN YOUR CHILD HAS BEEN DIRECTLY EXPOSED TO COVID-19. BUT IF YOU GET THAT *SECOND* LETTER... IT WILL HAVE SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO GO FORWARD FROM THERE. NL... KHQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.