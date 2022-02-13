The Super Bowl brings together the best two teams in the NFL, but it’s also the biggest stage in the country for advertisers. One ad that’s getting a lot of attention came just before halftime.
Did you see that bouncing QR code that was changing colors? Well if you didn’t scan it, don’t worry: we did. Once scanned, the code took you to a website for Coinbase.
Coinbase is a digital platform that lets you buy and sell cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin.
Scanning the code took you to an offer from Coinbase that would give you $15 in free Bitcoin when you sign up for the platform. Pretty clever. Did you do it?