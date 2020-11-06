Dr. Bob was Lutz was terminated as the Spokane Regional Health Officer on Thursday night.
The vote by the board followed a series of workplace charges laid out by Administrator Amelia Clark.
Below you can see the charges Dr. Lutz was accused of and his response to each charge that his attorney provided to the board.
Letter to EWU
Dr. Lutz response:
I was contacted by a staff colleague about her desire to comment about EWU’s decision to end its undergrad public health program. Given shortages of public health workforce, I told her I would support her submission of a letter. The letter was drafted and sent to me for additions/review. I made no significant changes, as it was coming from her, not me, and returned it to her to finalize and then I would “sign” off on it.
The letter was forwarded to CW for my e-signature, which I do not have access to, as all outgoing letters of support need to be reviewed and approved by Ms. Clark. CW expressed concerns about the letter – perceived writing and grammar errors, etc. -- and had asked her supervisor what to do. I learned her supervisor was editing and formatting the letter before forwarding for review and approval. (Note – I hadn’t seen the “final draft” of the letter beforehand.). I expressed frustration the letter was being rewritten, as it wasn’t coming from me, but rather staff, and needed to have her voice, and did not need to be reviewed by Ms. Clark. I asked to have the letter returned to the staff. and I would discuss further with her. When I saw the “final draft”, it had been changed such that my signature line was on it, preceding the signature of the staff member. I returned the letter to staff, indicating that the best approach was to go thru her own division for approval and submission, as it was too complicated on my end.
Staff response:
When I received the request from a professor at EWU to respond to the university's proposal to cut the undergraduate public health program, I thought you might have some additional comments. You agreed to review my letter and said that you supported the need for an undergraduate program in public health. I misunderstood your support to mean that you would co-sign it with me. When formatting the letter, I added a signature block for you as well as mine. I apologize for making this assumption.
Mission Street Shelter
Dr. Lutz Response:
This is a misrepresentation of a conversation. I had gone out with Mobile Triage the night of October 21, 2020 to learn and observe. My visit to the Mission Street shelter identified concerns – portable toilets without hand sanitizer, not cleaned that day per review of sign-off sheet inside (appeared as if they were being cleaned every day/every other day), no dispensed soap for outside sinks, a single bar of soap found at one site – concerns about return of HAV, given past outbreak that had been effectively contained through mobile outreach. No funding for Mission Street shelter was discussed, as this wasn’t the issue – rather it was sanitation. We discussed how SRHD could be involved, suggested a discussion with the EPH Director. Ms. Clark made a comment about not getting stuck with homeless issue by City, which had been a recurrent concern, given past efforts; rather an issue to be resolved by City, Valley and County.
During my site visit, all patrons were questioned about COVID-19 symptoms and were temperature scanned using temporal thermometers (same process at HoC). Temporal scanners do not work outside in the cold. It occurred to me we should consider purchasing thermal scanners. I asked the Outreach Coordinator to provide me with a list of shelters, prioritized. I discussed at an Epi meeting, which included the Deputy and Division Directors to learn if this would be an appropriate use of CARES funding that had previously been discussed as available and needing to be spent. It was agreed that we ask how to find out about the cost of scanners. The recommendation was to ask the previous Safety Officer, who had been responsible for purchasing those used by SRHD, to provide me with the cost. I obtained this information, drafted a proposal and submitted it to the Division Director for approval. My actions and comments were consistent with my public health duties and were not insubordinate.
CARES Act Funding
Dr Lutz Response:
Misrepresentation of issue. There has never been a plan to have a laboratory at the SRHD. Rather, the plan was to use available space at the Special Pathogens Unit at Sacred Heart Hospital to develop a regional laboratory asset, a “satellite public health laboratory,” for eastern WA (see below). Multiple conversations with PHL Director, Asst. Sect. of Health, Providence – the previous DPR Division Director, LW, was identified as point person. To date, conversations between all parties have taken place. Long-term funding was a concern identified by all, and has been mentioned to both Senator Billig, as well as Senator Patty Murray’s office.
Staff response:
Our BT Level 3 lab, which closed in 2014, was never in a position to serve as a genuine PHL for eastern WA as all of the testing platforms were oriented to BT pathogens.
In April 2015 when Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center won the application for the Region X Ebola Treatment Center, they were building a lab within the SPU to manage lab services for patients within the unit including labs for the special pathogens themselves. When other Special Pathogen Units around the country were being built out, the University of Nebraska Medical Center became known as a model program because of the co-location of the state of Nebraska’s public health lab within the UNMC campus serving their SPU and the greater community.
Also, there have been discussions within WA State about the need for better services regarding getting specimens to Shoreline in an emergent fashion. The state has suggested spending $200,000 per year on a courier service using FPHS funds. The state did put a contract in place during COVID to pick up test specimens twice per week to transport to PHL in Shoreline from Spokane.
For over 3 years, the SPU Program Director and myself have spoken about expanding the SPU lab to include the more complex labs for Ebola and other special pathogens. About 18 months ago, we brought the microbiology lab manager into the conversation to discuss what might be possible for a lab that could better serve the SPU and the greater Spokane region. Several emergent rule out diseases kept illuminating the need to figure this out.
Then in February, with the emergence of COVID-19 and the receipt of the Diamond Princess patients into the SPU, sending specimens to Shoreline and having the state lab bump the specimens from the priority run for the day was frustrating and extremely costly to the SPU. The Diamond Princess patients ended up staying much longer than necessary because the testing at PHL took an unacceptable amount of time. This is when the SPU Program Director came to me and asked for more discussion about creating an eastern WA PHL. NETEC funds could be made available for a portion of establishing the PHL if we could prioritize the emergent pathogens as part of the platform chosen. These were the conversations in May when you then got involved and Susan Stacey got involved and the SPU Program Manager and I moved into the background. The conversation always revolved around Providence Sacred Heart housing the lab.
Al French wanted to use CARES funding to buy the equipment - this was in early May, and Amelia took me aside and asked me to get Sacred Heart to quickly write a proposal to get the funding encumbered. It was all at the pressure of Commissioner French to fund a lab so that more COVID testing could happen.
Senator Andy Billig response:
On the lab conversation, it is my recollection that I reached out to you to ask about testing as I had several times in the past. In that conversation I asked for ideas if we were able to come up with more state CARES money for local districts to help with testing turnaround times and capacity. You responded that one option that was being discussed was a lab at Providence connected to their special pathogens unit. I don’t believe we discussed who would operate it. In a subsequent meeting with the administrator I was told that it was not a SRHD priority and did not pursue it after that.
Homeless Outreach Coordinator
Dr. Lutz Response:
Misrepresentation and conflation of issues. I learned of the potential loss of Homeless Outreach Coordinator position in September. I had a conversation with Council President Beggs to see if CC would provide funding support for this position. Subsequently, I learned he had penciled in funding, to be finalized, for this position, which I reported to Ms. Clark.
During an Executive Committee meeting, budget discussions indicated elimination of a project manager, which I had not been informed about. The only project manager I knew of had been responsible for 2 programs I had initiated (and had secured partial funding for) – Spokane Regional Opioid Task Force and Suicide Prevention. I deduced this position was being cut and that a possible loss of these programs would occur. I expressed my concerns, given I had never been included in this decision and how the responsibilities had been reapportioned. I made no misrepresentations and acted in accordance with my job duties.
Explanation from staff –
My Position as project manager has been eliminated and I have not been reassigned to PHEPR. I have been supporting the REDi HCC in different capacities, but that will end on December 31, 2020. Although my work on the Opioid Taskforce is being transitioned to the OTP project manager, as has been planned for over a year, my work on the Prevent Suicide
Spokane Coalition is being reassigned to a research scientist. There have been no clear plans about how to support the coalition so the work can transition away from SRHD to a partner, at least not that have been communicated to me. In fact, the partner agency that I have been working with has said that they would not be able to take it on with SRHD’s, or another agency’s support. No other agency has been identified to date. When I have attempted to see how SRHD could support this initiative, I was told by one division director that there has not been consensus that this SRHD has a role in this initiative. When I tried to identify a limited role for SRHD to support our partners in this work, I was told the different ideas would not be feasible.
Additionally, all of my projects that related to the Strategic Plan were put on hold. The projects that I am currently managing are being transferred to other staff, none of whom are project managers. The Project Management Software Implementation project is to be managed by a research scientist even though managing IS projects is not part of her position description that I am aware of. I have also been managing the Civil Rights Plan. This is a robust 2-year project with several assessments. We are in the planning phase, just beginning a Literature Review as phase 1 of implementation. I have been told to transition all of my project management work to the Research Scientist.
Project management is not coordinating meetings. Project management requires developing project scopes and budgets, assigning and tracking progress, building consensus, monitoring progress against performance measures, ensuring compliance, ensuring quality, and navigating changing needs throughout the course of the project among other activities as outlined in my position description. Coordinating meetings is one tool used through this process, but it is by no means the largest component of my work. Although my work has been reassigned, I cannot help but feel the projects will suffer. Not because I can uniquely do them, but because the staff to which they have been assigned already have full plates.
Legislative Items
Dr. Lutz Response:
I provided Senator Billig, Rep. Riccelli, and CP Beggs an article from JAMA Peds concerning Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws and their impact on suicide prevention among youth (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2761305.). Given prior and longstanding conversations about suicide prevention (see A.4), Initiative 1639 https://www.atg.wa.gov/initiative-1639), I encouraged consideration of this for pending legislative sessions, to include having a Health Impact Review performed by WS BOH, where I serve. I believe it is within my scope of responsibilities as Health Officer to talk with elected officials about possible legislation. This is a state-wide issue, with local impacts as it could be related to family violence and trauma prevention, which is a SRHD policy objective. I do not believe advancing this important public health and safety issue is in anyway in violation of my job duties.
Senator Andy Billig response:
Regarding the e-mail exchange regarding gun safety. I do recall that e-mail exchange. As always, I appreciated the dialogue and brain-storming on this important public health issue. It felt like a normal exchange and typical of the type of dialogue I often have with senior managers of public agencies.
