SPOKANE, Wash. — In a state with no shortage of great fishing spots, Spokane County has some of the best. If you're looking for trout, bass, kokanee or something else, you're in luck.
Whether you are looking for a fly-fishing adventure, a family-friendly outing or a trophy fish, you can find a lake or river that suits your needs. Here are some of the top fishing destinations in Spokane County, according to local anglers and experts.
About 13 miles southwest of Cheney, Amber Lake is a fly-fishing paradise right in our backyard, with abundant rainbows and westslope cutthroat trout that can reach trophy sizes. The lake has selective gear rules, meaning no bait is allowed and lures and flies must be barbless, per the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. There is also a strict harvest limit of one trout at least 18 inches in length per day.
Most anglers practice catch and release fishing, which helps maintain the quality of the fishery. The lake is open from March through November, with spring and fall fishing often the best. Internal combustion motors are prohibited and there is limited shoreline access around the public boat launch.
Also located just south of Cheney, Badger Lake is a popular lowland lake for catching trout and kokanee. It's a large lake compared to several others in our region at about 200 acres, and it's well stocked with cutthroat, rainbows and kokanee fry that grow to catchable sizes.
The fishing season is late April through September. Badger Lake is a great family fishing destination, whether you enjoy the lake from a boat or from the WDFW access area.
As of May 28, WDFW's website showed there were still three 2023 Trout Derby prizes left to be claimed in Badger Lake.
About a 20-minute drive north of Spokane, Bear Lake is a small lake that's great for young anglers and others who benefit from easy access.
The lake is stocked with rainbow trout and has a fishing dock, restrooms and picnic tables. The lake is open year-round, but fishing is best in spring and fall. Only electric motors are allowed on the lake.
In addition to rainbows, you might catch channel catfish, green sunfish, largemouth bass, yellow perch and signal crayfish.
As of May 28, WDFW's website showed there were still two 2023 Trout Derby prizes left to be claimed in Bear Lake.
Clear Lake is another family-friendly fishing spot in Spokane County. Two resorts on the shores of Clear Lake provide lakeside lodging and access, boat rentals and equipment, making it easy for families to enjoy a fishing experience. The fisheries on Clear Lake include rainbow and brown trout as well as largemouth bass and black crappie. The lake is open year-round, but fishing is best in spring and summer. Clear Lake is located about 30 minutes southwest of Spokane.
Long Lake is a Spokane River reservoir created by the Long Lake Dam. This lake provides good fishing for warmwater fish, such as yellow perch, largemouth and smallmouth bass, and black crappie. The lake also has some walleye, northern pike and catfish for anglers who want more variety. The lake is open all year, but fishing is best in summer and fall. There are several public access points along the lake, including Nine Mile Recreation Area, Riverside State Park and Long Lake Park.
These are just some of the best fishing lakes in Spokane County, but there are many more to explore. For more information on fishing regulations, seasons, stocking schedules and maps, visit the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/locations.