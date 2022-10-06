Election Day is nearing and whether you vote in-person or by mail, it's important to know where to go, what to do and when to do it by.
In Washington, you can mail-in your ballot for free, drop it off at any drop box location or vote at in-person voting centers.
If not voting at a center, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or put in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Most voting centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The Washington Secretary of State's office has a statewide map of every drop box location and voting center. To view it, click here.
If you misplace your ballot, you can request a new one from your county clerk. You can also order one online by clicking here.