Whitman County Fire burning off Wawawai Road near Port of Wilma

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Fire crews are working to contain a wildland fire near the Port of Wilma on the Snake River.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office shared photos and video of the scene on their Facebook page. They say the flames can be seen in the southern portion of the county, on Wawawai Road.
The Washington State Fire Marshall tweeted that air resources are assisting in the fight. KHQ is still awaiting details on the approximate size of the fire
UPDATE, Aug. 16 9:30 PM:
KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner spoke with Jon Dahmen of Fire District 14. He said around 7:30 Sunday evening, the fire was about 50 acres and appeared to be under control. Then, the winds hit.
“Right now the wind … is pushing the fire uphill, in a wind-driven event,” he said. “The fire has gotten quite large.”
But because the scene is so active, he couldn’t say exactly how large. He said the terrain is extremely rough and steep. It’s unknown if any structures have been lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.