"Who does this to kids? This is crazy," Mt. Spokane Bandstand President Andren Moyer pondered on the phone Wednesday after making the heartbreaking discovery that the booster club's trailer had been stolen.
On Tuesday someone asked if they could get into the trailer at Mt. Spokane High School. The club uses it to transport equipment for the marching band.
But the trailer was gone.
"It was stolen in the middle of the night," Moyer said. "It was quick."
While there were no instruments stored inside the trailer, Moyer said there were plenty of items like industrial camping stoves and griddles, propane tanks fundraising supplies, tents, coolers, drum major stands and water jugs. Things the club uses to support the kids on trips.
"Thousands of dollars worth of stuff," Moyer said. "All of the things that were in that trailer have been purchased with funds we as parents have raised for kids."
Moyer said security footage shows the trailer was stolen in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 when someone backed up their pickup to the trailer, hooked it up and drove off. Because it's the off-season of marching band events, the club didn't even realize it was gone until March 8.
However, with the sun shining more and the weather warming up, the marching band will be looking to travel again.
"We've got parades coming up and that vehicle transports instruments down to parade sites," Moyer said.
With the trailer and gear now missing, Moyer said the club will be scrambling to figure out what to do next.
"This is a heavy hit for us," Moyer said.
The trailer is white and has the Mt. Spokane Bandstand logo (pic above) on both sides of the rear. If you know anything about the theft, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
If you believe you have a way you can help the Mt. Spokane Bandstand with upcoming events and transportation of equipment, please reach out to Andren at mshsbandstand@gmail.com