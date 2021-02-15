Widespread snow started to fall last night and is continuing to fall this morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued across the Inland Northwest. For Spokane, our Winter Storm Warning is in place until 4PM today as we are expecting total snow accumulations of 3-5" before everything is said and done.
Snow intensity is expected to pick up upon the arrival of a warm front. We are anticipating an impact to the morning commute for those who still have to work on this holiday. Please make sure you are giving yourself plenty of time to get where you are going! Daytime highs will stay below freezing making it easy for this snow to accumulate on the roads. An impact to the evening commute will also be possible.
Tomorrow another band is expected to continue to bring snow across the Northwest. The mountains will continue to be pounded. If you do have plans to travel across the passes please make sure you are prepared for winter-like travel. If we don't see snowflakes in Spokane we will sit under cloudy skies. Daytime highs should hit right around freezing. A warming trend we are kicking off this week should have us into the upper 30s by Friday.