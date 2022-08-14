STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - On Sunday, Stevens County Fire District 1 unveiled a new feature in the Loon Lake Station lobby: a beautiful painting by Sharon "Shane" Wayson, created as a tribute to both the district and her late husband, who volunteered there until his passing in 2017.
David Wayson spent forty years volunteering to keep his community safe. He spent three years in Issaquah, 27 in Seattle, and finally 11 in the Spokane area, where he worked until his long battle with cancer took him.
Stevens County FD1 noted David garnered top responder awards "routinely and annually," responding regularly out of the old Look Lake Station 2. When the new station was completed in 2018, they knew exactly who to speak to about artwork to adorn the space.
Sharon has been painting for decades. While she used to sell her art at markets and take commissions, she's continued to paint as a hobby. At one point, she painted at least one hour every day for a year, just to improve her art.
While most people remember her husband for his bravery and readiness to help, Sharon remembers his unwavering support, especially in her creative pursuits.
When he wasn't out on a fire call, she said, he was out there with her while she painted.
"When he passed away, I had a really hard time getting to paint," she admitted.
It was a pastime she closely associated with his love and care, and so for four years, she left her canvases blank.
However, this year she finally felt ready to pick up her paintbrush again and complete the commission for Stevens County FD1. And through its creation, she was able to work through some of the weight of grief as she painted again.
Sharon said being able to paint again was freeing. She completed the painting to honor the firefighters of Stevens County, on the condition she could paint David in it as well. In the top right corner, he's there, kneeling in the grass with a smile on his face as he works to secure the perimeter of a forest fire.
The other vignettes on display show many facets of the firefighters' jobs, from wildfires to water rescues, as well as boots caked in mud and firefighters resting at a site. The painting celebrates both the heroic deeds and the mundane moments, all in the loving strokes Sharon laid upon the canvas.
Sharon signs her paintings with "Shane," a nickname her mother gave her in childhood. She said she's unlikely to sell her art as she did in younger years, but she would perhaps like to host a show to display the paintings she created during the year of daily projects. You may just have one of her paintings though, from back when she used to sell them in artists booths and markets. Just take a peak in at the corner of the painting to see if Shane is the artist!