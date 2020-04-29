Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Sheena Ober is caught in the middle of a bad situation. Her husband, 57-year-old John Ober, was arrested by police on Saturday after a several-hours long-standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police that started a domestic violence situation.
Ober refused to come out of the couple's apartment. The SWAT team eventually deployed tear gas into the attic and Ober surrendered and taken to jail.
While he sits in a cell, his wife is just trying to survive.
The apartment where Ober hid from police is currently un-liveable. The smell of tear gas is still very strong, there are several holes in the wall with insulation spread around, the kitchen cabinets have been ripped off their hinges and window coverings were destroyed.
Police say they believed Ober was armed and dangerous, and when they entered the apartment to arrest him they followed protocol.
Sheena has been trying to scrape up enough money to live day-by-day in a hotel. She doesn't have any family here to help.
Her husband has access to all of the couple's money. The bank accounts are all in his name.
