While quieter than Monday, Tuesday's winds remain blustery with gusts 25-30 mph. Tonight, we will see a very slight chance of rain showers after 7 p.m. then gradually clearing heading overnight. The chance of precipitation is at 20%. The low in Spokane will drop to 29 degrees with a west wind 7 to 15 mph sustained.
Tomorrow we will see partly to mostly sunny skies which are expected to last throughout the rest of the work week with daytime highs heading back into the 60's by Thursday.
We will hover in the 60's through Friday and then drop back down into the 40's, with the chance of sprinkles through the weekend.