The strong cold front that brought a blast of wind to the Inland Northwest on Wednesday is finally starting to exit the Inland Northwest, and as it does the winds are starting to slacken.
Earlier on Wednesday, gusts up to 51 mph were recorded out at Spokane International Airport, where blowing dust also reduced visibility at times.
Gusts were even stronger in parts of Central Washington, Beverly, WA saw a peak gust of 59 mph!
While the winds are calming down, the impacts of this storm will linger as yet another shot of cold air follows it into the region on Thursday. Temperatures into the mid-30s Thursday morning, along with a 10-20mph breeze will make for a frigid start in late May!
That cold air will also be responsible for a few more showers, especially over the Panhandle Thursday afternoon, and a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.
Conditions look to start shaping up for the weekend, although a spotty showers or two is still possible Saturday, temperatures will at least be back in the 60s, even upper-60s by Sunday. And while 70° is still not on the board...mid-upper 60s look likely for the majority of next week!