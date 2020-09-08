Labor Day 2020 will certainly be one we remember, and not because of epic smoked meats and time out at the lake. Thankfully the cold front that brought wind gusts near 50mph and fueled dozens of fires, has moved out of the region and our winds have died down dramatically.
Now high pressure moves in for the rest of the week, keeping the winds calm, but bringing the heat. By the weekend we'll see temperatures warm to 10-15° above average, back into the 90s!
What we could really use is some rain, and there is actually a very slight chance of that happening early next week. We can hope at least.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.