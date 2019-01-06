An active weather pattern is expected through Wednesday before a drier pattern arrives by the end of next week. Rain and mountain snow with windy conditions are likely for this morning. Another round of mainly snow is expected tonight into Monday. A stronger storm system will bring the potential for snow and freezing rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
- Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 10 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.