We all know heat from our body escapes very quickly from our feet, so to stay warm this winter by insulating your shoes a little extra.
What you need:
- 1/3 a yard of wool fabric
- Sharpie or marker
- Scissors
- Your favorite winter boots
Steps:
- Grab your favorite winter boot and pull out the soul. If the soul in your boot does not come out use the bottom of the shoe to measure the surface area you need to cut.
- Place the soul or the boot on the piece of wool fabric and trace around the soul/boot with the marker.
- Cut out the piece of wool. If you are tracing the boot instead of the soul, you may need to cut inside the traced line for it to fit inside the shoe.
- Place the cut wool inside the boot and make any adjustments needed by cutting excess off.
- Repeat on other shoe.
