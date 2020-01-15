Help the environment while also staying warm with DIY hand warmers.
What you need:
- Scrap fabric
- Needle and thread or fabric glue
- Rice
Steps:
- Using two pieces of 4 inch fabric squares, place them right sides together. Sew three of the four sides.
- Sew the fourth side 3/4 way, leaving a small hole to be able to funnel rice into the pouch.
- Flip the pouch right side out through the small hole
- Using a funnel, place rice into the pouch until 3/4 filled.
- Fold down the raw fabric edges creating a finished seam. Sew or glue the small hole.
- Place in microwave and enjoy the warmth!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.