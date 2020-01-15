cold weather clothes

Help the environment while also staying warm with DIY hand warmers. 

What you need:

  • Scrap fabric
  • Needle and thread or fabric glue
  • Rice

Steps: 

  1. Using two pieces of 4 inch fabric squares, place them right sides together. Sew three of the four sides. 
  2. Sew the fourth side 3/4 way, leaving a small hole to be able to funnel rice into the pouch. 
  3. Flip the pouch right side out through the small hole
  4. Using a funnel, place rice into the pouch until 3/4 filled. 
  5. Fold down the raw fabric edges creating a finished seam. Sew or glue the small hole. 
  6. Place in microwave and enjoy the warmth! 

