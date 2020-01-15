Winter Hack: Saving your food if power goes out

If your power goes out during a winter snowstorm, don't worry about your food spoiling, place it outside in the snow.
Putting your food outside may end up keeping it too cold and freezing it, but it is better than it spoiling!
