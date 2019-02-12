Breezy conditions and blowing snow expected through the afternoon with localized gust to 30-35 mph.
A cold front tonight will likely stall along the Oregon/Washington border delivering periods of moderate snow (1-3", Valleys, 4-6" higher benches) to the South and east (line from Tri-Cities to Kellogg).
Likely about an inch or so of snow expected for Spokane's Wednesday morning commute, IF this system stays south like it is supposed to.
The next strong wave moves in overnight Thursday into Friday with a likely 2-4" of new snow!
FYI
We broke a record for snowfall for the 11th with 7.2 inches of snow falling in a 24 hour period. The OLD record was 5.5" WAY back in 1897!!
We've seen 16.7" of snow JUST since the beginning of February (we started the month 16" below average)
Snow totals for this year 36.6" SO FAR! NORM is 36.5", LAST YEAR at this time we had only 32.9" .