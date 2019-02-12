Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE AS A FRONTAL SYSTEM MOVES SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...CHENEY AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&