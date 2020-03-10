A weak weather system that brought clouds and a few showers to the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, is moving out tonight and we'll settle into a quiet, sunny weather pattern for Wednesday and Thursday. But don't let that fool you.
We are still tracking a MAJOR change to our weather pattern that will bring a robust return of winter weather into the weekend. Cold, arctic air starts to arrive on Friday, dropping our high temperatures below freezing by Saturday and bringing the chance for snow!
If you are planning on going to the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, also plan on bundling up! Snow showers, gusty winds and cold temperatures will make for some frigid leprechauns!
It's still a little too early for precise details, like how much snow we can expect, so make sure you're staying tuned to the forecasts as we get closer to the weekend!
