Winter Makes a Return Wednesday Night
After a relatively quiet start to the week, a big change-up is coming for the 2nd half as several waves of wet weather will bring periods of snow, rain and dangerous travel conditions over the mountain passes. (Click through the images below to time out the storm)
The majority of the day Wednesday will mirror what we've been seeing. Calm, quiet, cloudy and cool. But by Wednesday night, wave #1 moves in, bringing 1-3" of snow for much of the Inland Northwest through Thursday morning (plan some extra time for the morning commute). A second wave of wet weather looks to arrive Thursday evening, but by that point warmer air will have mostly turned snow over to rain. (Click through the images below for the biggest impacts!)
And while we'll be experiencing changing conditions in the lower elevations, the mountains will get pummeled with snow from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Up to 3 feet could fall in the Cascades! Make sure you're checking pass and travel conditions before you head out!
Conditions start to improve on Saturday and Sunday, but some light mountain snow showers will still be possible both days. Drier weather expected to start off Christmas week!
