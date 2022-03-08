On the calendar, Spring is only 11 days away...but Wednesday will feel like we're in the dead of winter!
An arctic cold front moved into the region Monday night, dropping our temperatures about 10 degrees in one day. Another shot of cold air arriving early Wednesday morning will drop temperatures ANOTHER 10-15° by Wednesday afternoon.
And it's not just the cold. North winds gusting to 25mph, will make it feel-like temperatures are in the single-digits Wednesday morning!
So, layer up and bring the pets inside...at least it will be a sunny afternoon and temperatures start to climb back near normal again as we slide toward the weekend.