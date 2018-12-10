With the snow and ice on the ground getting around the city is more difficult.
We’ve put together a list of resources with information that can be helpful for moving into the cold months ahead.
First and foremost, here is the City of Spokane's snow removal map.
Green means the street is “complete,” blue, means “working,” and red means “next.”
According to the City of Spokane website, for the 2018-19 season, the city has doubled the number of gates in its fleet. Which is good news for you, the gates allow drivers to avoid placing a berm at the end of your driveway. The city now has 16 gates in its fleet.
Also by ordinance of the city, businesses and residents are asked to clear a 36-inch path around their property to help with pedestrians move safely around the city. This applies to people with and without sidewalks.
If you are a senior or disabled, you can call 3-1-1 to get information on volunteer services to help.
Information about the tires you can have is available at the WSDOT website.
WSDOT also has a list of things to do when behind the wheel in case you need a few tips or just a refresher on winter driving on its website.
KHQ is your local Weather Authority, Leslie, Blake, Majestic will have all the updates to help you plan your day here, and on Facebook and Twitter.